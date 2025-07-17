

All-New Destinator

















TOKYO, July 17, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) today unveiled the all-new Destinator midsize SUV in Indonesia. The Destinator will be showcased at the 32nd GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show1, which opens on July 23, with sales to begin the same day. The new model will also be introduced in other ASEAN markets, including Vietnam and the Philippines, as well as in South Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.The all-new Destinator is manufactured by Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia2 (Bekasi Regency, West Java). Developed under the product concept of a "Confidence Booster for Energetic Families," the all-new Destinator is a seven-seat midsize SUV featuring a spacious three-row layout. It was named the Destinator in the hopes that it will empower drivers and their beloved families to pursue new destinations with confidence. The Destinator combines a refined, authentic SUV design with a spacious, premium interior that ensures comfort for everyone on board. It also delivers powerful, exhilarating acceleration and safe, reliable driving performance across various road and weather conditions."The all-new Destinator is a seven-seater SUV designed to encourage families to embark on adventures in comfort," said Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Motors. "This marks the third global strategic model born in Indonesia, following the Xpander crossover MPV and the Xforce3 compact SUV, and it will be marketed globally with a focus on the ASEAN region. Our operations in Indonesia are a cornerstone of Mitsubishi Motors' business, and by expanding the production and sales of the Destinator and other models, we are committed to contributing to the growth of the Indonesian automotive industry and the local economy, while delivering vehicles that inspire and delight customers around the world."World premiere of the all-new Destinator:https://www.youtube.com/@MitsubishiMotorsGlobal/streamsSpecial website for the all-new Destinator (in Indonesian):https://www.mitsubishi-motors.co.id/UncoverYourNextDestinationKey featuresRefined, authentic SUV design- A commanding presence with a stable stance- Dynamic side profile hints at SUV capability and powerful performance- Acrylic grille adds a touch of luxury and innovation to the bold front face- Rear design blends rugged capability with everyday practicalitySpacious, premium interior that ensures comfort for everyone on board- Three-row seating with generous space for all passengers- Panoramic sunroof and 64-color ambient lighting for a premium feel- Ample storage and convenient utilities at every seat- 12.3-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) and 8-inch digital driver display enhance driving comfort- Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium for an enjoyable sound experiencePowerful, exhilarating acceleration and safe, reliable road handling across various road and weather conditions- 1.5-liter turbo engine and CVT deliver powerful, responsive acceleration- Five drive modes optimize performance across varying road conditions- Suspension tuned for comfort on ASEAN roads- High ground clearance and clear visibility for confidence on rough roads- Advanced driver assistance and connectivity features for safety and easeProduct overview (Indonesian specifications)4Refined, authentic SUV design- A commanding presence with a stable stanceThe design concept is anchored in two keywords: "Gravitas & Dynamism." "Gravitas" evokes a commanding presence and a sense of solidity, expressed through proportions that combine a stable stance with a firm hold on the ground and a spacious three-row cabin that ensures comfort. The front nose features a sleek horizontal profile with rich dimensionality, emphasizing its strong, confident look. Blacked-out pillars and smooth, flowing surfaces that gently embrace the vehicle further enhance the impression of a spacious, open cabin.- Dynamic side profile hints at SUV capability and powerful performance"Dynamism" is embodied in a design bursting with energy and motion. This is expressed through high ground clearance and 18-inch wheels that enable excellent road handling and maneuverability on rough roads. The large-diameter wheels, framed by sculpted front and rear fender flares that echo muscle lines of a well-trained athlete, portray the vehicle's toughness and powerful performance expected of an SUV. Bold front and rear skid plates, along with side protectors, emphasize the vehicle's ruggedness and all-around protection.- Acrylic grille adds a touch of luxury and innovation to the bold front faceAt the front, the Dynamic Shield concept highlights the vehicle's powerful performance and protective presence, reflecting care for both the people and the vehicle itself. The front grille, symbolizing the performance of the powertrain, is seamlessly integrated with the left and right bumpers to create a sense of depth. For the all-new Destinator, the grille, lights and bumpers are designed with strong horizontal and vertical elements, further enhancing the impression of power and stability. The grille features a layered design, with a honeycomb-patterned inner grille beneath a transparent acrylic surface, adding a three-dimensional look that combines luxury with innovation.- Rear design blends rugged capability with everyday practicalityTo highlight the Destinator's rugged SUV capability, the rear design showcases the Hexaguard Horizon concept, a hexagonal motif inspired by the spare tires on the back of the legendary Pajeros. The richly contoured tailgate emphasizes practicality while giving the vehicle a bold presence. T-shaped LED daytime running lights and rear tail lights project a wide profile, while their vertical orientation reinforces the vehicle's solid stability.Spacious, premium interior that ensures comfort for everyone on board- Three-row seating with generous space for all passengersThe spacious, high-quality interior is designed for seven passengers and ensures comfort for everyone on board. Wrapped in soft, premium material that adds class to the interior, the instrument panel features a dynamic shape that extends to the door trim to create an expansive feel.First-row seats offer ample headroom and a snug, supportive design for enhanced comfort. The seat features a slimmer shoulder profile, making it easier to turn around and communicate with rear passengers. The second row provides ample headroom and shoulder space, while the third row delivers high hip points and spacious knee room, providing extra legroom for lasting comfort on long drives. Furthermore, dedicated rear air vents for the third row are also provided, ensuring a comfortable ride for all passengers.- Panoramic sunroof and 64-color ambient lighting for a premium feelThe all-new Destinator features a panoramic sunroof, offering a wide opening that enhances the sense of openness in the cabin. In addition to having a control switch on the map light unit, the Destinator is the first Mitsubishi vehicle to provide sunroof controls in the SDA system. Users can customize the interior to their liking via the SDA screen, adjusting the glass and sunshade opening in five-percent increments or tilting the glass upward for added air flow.The cozy and inviting cabin is also equipped with ambient lighting that elevates nighttime drives with a refined, upscale feel. Ambient LED lighting is installed in the instrument panel as well as the front and rear door trims. In another first for the Mitsubishi lineup, the Destinator offers 64 ambient lighting color choices that can be controlled through the SDA system to suit one's mood. It can be set to stay on continuously, cycle through colors every two seconds, or fade in and out in a gentle pulse, allowing users to create a relaxing atmosphere tailored to their preferences.- Ample storage and convenient utilities at every seatSmart storage solutions enhance comfort at every seat, making both everyday rides and long trips more enjoyable. Multiple drink holders are thoughtfully placed throughout the cabin, including the door trims and the center console. Seatback tables and seatback pockets on the front seats for tablets and other personal devices add extra convenience. Each row offers access to both Type A and Type C USB ports, keeping all passengers comfortably connected and making long drives even more relaxing.Although the interior is designed to prioritize comfort for passengers, the Destinator also offers generous luggage space. Even with the third-row seats in use, there is still room for items such as four gallon-sized water bottles. With a 40:20:40 split in the second row and individually folding 50:50 seats in the third, various seat configurations are available, and both rows fold flat to create a spacious cargo area - perfect for carrying long items and diverse loads.- 12.3-inch SDA and an 8-inch digital driver display enhance driving comfortThe instrument panel integrates the SDA and driver display into a large, monolithic display panel. The 12.3-inch SDA system creates a modern aesthetic and enhances driving enjoyment, presenting a variety of content including a multimeter layout that pays homage to the iconic triple meter of the Pajero. The display also provides access to features such as the panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and connectivity functions. Meanwhile, the 8-inch digital driver display offers key driving information with clarity, including pop-up notifications for selected drive modes, making it easy for the driver to switch between modes intuitively.- Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium for an enjoyable sound experienceThe Destinator comes with the Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium audio system, developed in collaboration with Yamaha Corporation (hereafter, Yamaha). The eight-speaker setup, with interior acoustics finely tuned for the Destinator by Yamaha's sound meister, creates a rich, immersive, and powerful audio environment for the entire family. With four optimized modes - designed for all seats, the driver's seat, the front seats, or rear seats - the system ensures that everyone on board enjoys high-quality, high-fidelity sound from any seat in the vehicle, making every drive more comfortable and enjoyable.Powerful, exhilarating acceleration and safe, reliable road handling across various road and weather conditions- 1.5-liter turbo engine and CVT deliver powerful, responsive accelerationThe all-new Destinator is equipped with a 1.5-liter MIVEC turbo engine based on the proven design of the 4B40 turbo engine. It features a water-cooled intercooler5 and a high expansion ratio cycle (Atkinson cycle)6 to achieve both powerful acceleration and high fuel efficiency. With a maximum output of 120 kilowatts (kW) and a maximum torque of 250 newton meters (Nm), it offers an exhilarating ride with smooth and responsive acceleration.The transmission features a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) that provides linear acceleration based on the amount of accelerator input, ensuring a response that faithfully reflects the driver's intentions. Whether navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, the CVT provides smooth and quiet performance. When more power is needed, such as overtaking on an uphill or merging onto highways, the system delivers direct, powerful acceleration, offering a dynamic and responsive driving experience.- Five drive modes optimize performance across varying road conditionsWhile adopting a front-wheel drive system, the all-new Destinator leverages Mitsubishi Motors' all-wheel control technology to deliver a safe, reliable, and comfortable driving experience. This ensures confident road handling unique to SUVs across a variety of road surfaces and weather conditions. The system integrates multiple controls - including the Active Yaw Control (AYC), which adjusts the driving force of the left and right front wheels for enhanced cornering performance; traction control to manage tire slippage; as well as engine and power steering control - enabling stable performance across a wide range of road conditions.Drivers can choose from five drive modes tailored to different road surface conditions. Designed for rainy roads, Wet mode provides high stability and reduces the risk of tire slippage, while Tarmac mode offers nimble, precise handling on winding paved roads and sharp responsiveness when pulling away from traffic jams. Normal mode is well-balanced for everyday driving, Gravel mode reduces skidding and ensures reliable handling on unpaved roads, and Mud mode achieves powerful road handling even on muddy, rough terrain. Together, these modes promote a reassuring and enjoyable drive across a variety of driving scenarios.- Suspension tuned for comfort on ASEAN roadsThe suspension employs MacPherson struts for the front and torsion beams for the rear, enhancing straight-line and maneuvering stability while also improving ride comfort. In addition to extensive testing on a Japanese course engineered to simulate ASEAN roads, the suspension was repeatedly evaluated and fine-tuned in Indonesia to deliver a smoother, more comfortable ride even on rough and uneven surfaces. Designed with ASEAN driving in mind - where U-turns are common - the steering wheel offers an easy-to-grip shape and a responsive gear ratio for improved maneuverability during U-turns and parking.- High ground clearance and clear visibility for confidence on rough roadsThe all-new Destinator offers a high 214 mm ground clearance (244 mm without under cover) and excellent forward visibility, making it easier to drive on rough roads or in heavy rain. Its 21.0 degree approach angle, 20.8 degree ramp breakover angle, and 25.5 degree departure angle also help avoid contact with obstacles on rough roads and large bumps, giving the driver more confidence and peace of mind.- Advanced driver assistance and connectivity features for safety and easeThe all-new Destinator adopts Mitsubishi Motors Safety Sensing, an advanced driver assistance system. It includes Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), which tracks acceleration, deceleration, and stopping of the vehicle in front, and cruises while maintaining a preset distance between vehicles; Forward Collision Mitigation system (FCM); Blind Spot Warning (BSW); Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA); Automatic High Beam (AHB); Leading Car Departure Notification (LCDN); and Multi Around Monitor, providing a high level of preventive performance. Along with six SRS airbags, the Destinator ensures collision safety performance with the high-rigidity body, which both absorbs energy and minimizes cabin deformation in the event of a crash.Furthermore, the Destinator offers connected features to enhance safety and comfort. To protect passengers in emergencies, the system offers enhanced call center support, including automatic alerts when airbags deploy and a one-touch emergency call system that requests rescue assistance in the event of an accident or breakdown. For added convenience, drivers can use their smartphone to check fuel levels and vehicle location, and activate the air conditioning.Specifications (Indonesian specifications)41 Press day is on July 23, and the show is open to the public from July 25 to August 3.2 Mitsubishi Motors, 51%; Mitsubishi Corporation, 40%; PT Krama Yudha, 9%3 Xforce is sold under the name Outlander Sport in some countries and regions.4 Vehicle specifications and features may vary by trim level and/or market.5 Only for certain destinations, including Indonesian specifications6 Indonesian specifications only7 244 mm without under coverAbout Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan - is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website athttps://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.