Wesco International: Wesco Repeats as Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Wesco, a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, is honored to again be recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion," earning a top score on the 2025 Disability Equality Index®. This marks Wesco's second consecutive year receiving this distinction. In 2025, the Index recognized Wesco with top scores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, reflecting Wesco's global commitment to building an inclusive, accessible and equitable workplace.

"At Wesco, we are dedicated to fostering a culture where every individual feels valued and empowered," says John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO. "Being recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion is not only a tremendous honor, but also a testament to our culture of inclusion."

The Disability Index evaluates companies across six key categories: culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, supplier inclusion and responsible procurement. A score of 100 indicates that a company is exceeding industry standards in creating an inclusive, accessible and equitable environment for people with disabilities.

Launched in 2015, the Disability Index has become the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for companies to measure disability workplace inclusion inside their organization. The tool has now expanded to include benchmarking for companies in eight markets, reflecting its global impact and relevance in today's rapidly changing business environment.

At the heart of Wesco's disability progress is its ABLE Business Resource Group (BRG), which is dedicated to fostering awareness, allyship and inclusion for people with disabilities. Open to all employees, ABLE's mission is to promote an inclusive environment and support networks that understand and address the challenges employees with disabilities face. The group works to remove barriers in the workplace, provide meaningful and equal opportunities for recruitment and career development, and advocate for and educate on behalf of employees with disabilities. Through these efforts, ABLE helps shape a culture of belonging and accessibility across Wesco.

Learn more about Wesco's commitment to inclusion and diversity.

Media Contact
Jennifer Sniderman
Vice President, Corporate Communications
717.579.6603

About Wesco
Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with approximately $22 billion in annual sales in 2024 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, educational institutions, government agencies, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

About The Disability Index
The Disability Index® is the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual, confidential benchmarking of disability inclusion policies and programs in business. Now trusted by over 70% of the Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500, the tool helps companies determine data-driven actions that can achieve tangible business impact. For 2025, participation and scored benchmarks are open to companies operating in Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, the Philippines, The United States and the United Kingdom.

About Disability:IN
Disability:IN is the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. With the world's leading companies as partners, Disability:IN drives progress through initiatives, tools, and expertise that deliver long-term business impact. Are You IN?

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wesco International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wesco International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wesco-repeats-as-best-place-to-work-for-disability-inclusion-1049738

