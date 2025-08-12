Wesco International: Launchpad to Success: Aspire Trainee Charles Begins Full-Time Career at Wesco

Aspire's new Employment Training Program is helping to break employment barriers for people with disabilities, and Charles is the proof that it's working.

HILLSIDE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Charles' journey began with a simple but powerful question: "What's next?" Like so many students approaching the end of high school, Charles was nearing what's often referred to as "the cliff" -- that uncertain moment when school ends, and adult life begins without a clear plan.

With the support of his vocational coordinator, Charles started exploring employment options. But like so many others with disabilities, he faced multiple roadblocks: unclear career goals, transportation challenges, and limited opportunities. He initially inquired about working in a distribution center, but he was turned away due to safety concerns and inexperience.

That setback didn't stop him. Instead, it led him to Aspire's Employment Training Program. And with one acceptance letter, that cliff started to look a lot more like a launchpad.

Charles Davis is one of the first graduates of Aspire's new Employment Training Program, a bold workforce initiative designed to close a longstanding gap in the U.S. labor force: the employment of people with disabilities. Fueled by a grant, the program doesn't just train young adults with disabilities - it transforms them into job-ready talent for high-demand industries like warehousing and distribution.

From day one, Charles stood out. He took careful notes, asked questions, and quickly mastered critical safety protocols. He was patient with himself and eager to learn, a combination that helped him thrive in the program's simulated warehouse environment.

Charles was later matched with Wesco for an internship, where he brought that same focus and determination. He excelled as a wire spooler, a fast-paced and detail-oriented role, and received consistent praise from his supervisors. He wasn't just gaining experience, he was proving his value.

For Charles, this was life changing. "I've always wanted a job like this," he said. "So, learning how to pick and order things in the program really helped me get ready for the internship at Wesco."

The Program That Opened the Door

Aspire's model begins with ten weeks of hands-on training in a simulated warehouse environment, built in partnership with leading companies like Wesco, Parts Town, Infios and KeHE. Trainees learn real-world skills - from order picking and inventory management to communication and problem-solving. Then comes a guaranteed eight-week paid internship at one of Aspire's employment partners, giving businesses the opportunity to try out new employees before committing to a permanent hire.

But for Charles, it wasn't just about skills. It was about growth. "I used to be scared to ask for help," he said. "But now I know it's okay. I've gotten better at speaking up. I like helping other people and making sure we're all doing things the right way. I'm learning new skills every day and getting better at staying focused."

By the time Charles's internship ended, he'd already made his case: he was dependable, enthusiastic, and effective. Wesco hired him as a full-time employee - and paired him on a shift with one of his favorite managers from his time as an intern. Their rapport is obvious, and it's created the kind of supportive environment where Charles continues to thrive.

"He showed up eager to learn, and by his first week on the job, he was already exceeding his daily quota," said Frank, Charles' manager. "Charles is exactly the kind of employee we need more of - motivated, team-oriented and always looking to improve."

An Untapped Talent Pool

Charles's story isn't just a feel-good anecdote - it's a case study in what happens when business needs and inclusive training come together. Despite recent progress, unemployment among people with disabilities remains nearly twice as high as for those without, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. At the same time, employers in similar industries are struggling to fill high-turnover roles.

Aspire's program is designed to solve both problems at once. Research shows that hiring individuals with disabilities isn't just the right thing to do, it's smart business:

Companies report 50% lower turnover rates among employees with disabilities.

There are 33% fewer safety incidents.

Productivity levels are 25% higher.

"At Aspire, we reject the outdated charity-based model that frames disability inclusion as a moral obligation alone," says Serena Alaily, CEO of Aspire. "Our model is grounded in performance, not unconditional support. Our workforce development program trains, mentors, and places individuals in jobs where they can thrive-and where businesses can thrive because of them."

Building Inclusive Workplaces That Work

Charles now works a later shift at Wesco - one that matches his manager's hours and provides the kind of mentoring and camaraderie that helps him succeed. He enjoys the structure of the work and being part of a team. "I like making sure everyone is doing things the right way," he said. "It feels good to be helpful."

The support he's received from his coworkers and supervisors has made a lasting impact. "They made it really easy to feel welcome and supported," Charles said. "They are so nice to us being there, and so helpful with us."

Wesco, a Fortune 500 company with more than 20,000 employees globally, sees this partnership as part of its broader commitment to community engagement and inclusive growth. "We're proud to partner with Aspire to help build a stronger, more inclusive workforce," said Wilfred Rivera, Vice President, U.S. Operations at Wesco. "Their mission aligns with our values, and we've seen firsthand how impactful workforce development can be - empowering individuals and strengthening communities. It's been a truly rewarding experience for everyone involved."

A Blueprint for the Future

Aspire is already preparing to expand its training model into additional industries beyond warehousing, with the next being food service, which shares similar characteristics to the warehouse industry; high demand, repetitive tasks, and consistent churn. These environments are ideal for replicating Aspire's model. The organization is actively seeking new employer partners in Chicagoland and beyond - especially in sectors facing talent shortages.

"We can't do this alone. We're calling on forward-thinking business leaders across Chicagoland and beyond to join us. By partnering with Aspire, companies in the distribution and food service industries can strengthen their workforce, support inclusive communities, and lead their industries into a more equitable future," says Alaily. "Let's pave a new path together."

Charles' story is proof that with the right training, support and opportunity, young adults with disabilities can become some of the workforce's most valued contributors. He's not just succeeding; he's showing others what's possible.

"I'm proud of myself," Charles said. "I was nervous at first, but now I'm part of the team."

About Aspire

Aspire is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people with disabilities through bold innovation, inclusive employment, and community partnerships. Since 1960, Aspire has supported individuals and families across the Chicagoland area and Southern Wisconsin. Learn more at https://aspirechicago.com.

The contents of this article were developed under a grant from the U.S. Department of Education (Department). The Department does not mandate or prescribe practices, models, or other activities described or discussed in this document. The contents of this article may contain examples of, adaptations of, and links to resources created and maintained by another public or private organization. The Department does not control or guarantee the accuracy, relevance, timeliness, or completeness of this outside information. The content of this article does not necessarily represent the policy of the Department. This publication is not intended to represent the views or policy of or be an endorsement of any views expressed or materials provided by any Federal agency.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with approximately $22 billion in annual sales in 2024 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, educational institutions, government agencies, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations. Learn more at https://www.wesco.com.

