Wesco International Continues Partnership With Habitat for Humanity To Support 100,000 Floors To Play on Initiative

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Wesco International, a global provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, announced its support for Habitat for Humanity International's 100,000 Floors to Play On initiative.

This year, Wesco is supporting the installation of safe, durable flooring in homes across Brazil, Chile and Mexico, with each national Habitat organization receiving $60,000 to advance this critical work. Led by Habitat for Humanity and the Inter-American Cement Federation (FICEM), the initiative aims to replace 100,000 dirt floors with concrete by 2028, improving living conditions for vulnerable populations throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

"At Wesco, we believe that safe and affordable housing is foundational to building stronger communities," said Chris Wolf, Wesco Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and executive sponsor of Wesco Cares. "Through our continued partnership with Habitat for Humanity International, we're proud to help families across Latin America gain access to healthier living conditions. Replacing dirt floors with durable concrete is more than a construction project-it's a step toward dignity, safety and opportunity."

In partnership with Habitat for Humanity Brazil, Wesco will help build or replace 22 floors in the cities of Bom Jardim and Araripina, both located in the semi-arid region of Pernambuco State. Since the project's inception, Wesco employees have already completed 10 of the 22 floors, and construction is underway for the remaining 12.

"There's no question about it - a decent, affordable house has a significant impact on a family's health and wellbeing," said Charlita Stephens-Walker, vice president of corporate partnerships and cause marketing at Habitat for Humanity International. "A home should never threaten a family's health, yet as many as 1 in 4 people worldwide live in conditions that harm their health and safety. That's why it's so critical to work with partners like Wesco International who share our commitment to creating homes that are safe, healthy, and sustainable. We are so grateful for Wesco's continued support of our vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live."

Wesco also supports Habitat's Home Equals five-year global advocacy campaign, and was a sponsor of the 2025 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project which took place in Austin, Texas Oct. 26-31.

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is a movement of people in your local area and around the world, working together to build more prosperous and vibrant communities by making sure everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home. Since our founding in 1976 as a Christian organization, together we have helped more than 62 million people globally build their futures on their own terms through access to decent housing. We've done that by working alongside people of all walks of life to build, repair and finance their homes, by innovating new ways of building and financing, and by advocating for policies that make constructing and accessing housing easier for everyone. Together, we build homes, communities and hope. To learn more, visit?habitat.org

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500 company with approximately $22 billion in annual sales in 2024 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, educational institutions, government agencies, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

