Wesco International: Wesco Partners With Liberty Latin America to Provide Relief to Jamaican Communities Affected by Hurricane Melissa

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Wesco International (NYSE:WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, in a joint effort with Liberty Latin America, a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, are providing support and relief to communities in Jamaica recovering in the wake of Hurricane Melissa.

Leveraging a Hurricane Response Plan developed by both organizations after Hurricane Maria in 2017, teams from Wesco and Liberty Latin America quickly mobilized their relief efforts, delivering critical aid and restoring essential communications for thousands of Jamaican residents.

Wesco collaborated with Liberty Latin America to not only supply the products to rebuild damaged communications networks, but also to provide food, water, and humanitarian supplies for their employees and communities.

The relief effort then began to unfold, focusing initially on providing humanitarian supplies. Generators, food, water, baby formula, tarps, and blankets were all shipped to needed areas within 48 hours. Immediately following this priority, emergency and network rebuild materials made their way to facilities to help restore connectivity, including fiber optic cables, closures, scaffolding, wireless equipment, and other outside plant materials.

Hand-in-hand throughout these operations, Liberty Latin America identified all needed products, funneled and streamlined requests through a centralized team, coordinated international transportation (including the chartering of at least one cargo plane), and assisted in product sourcing; while Wesco handled the sourcing, procuring, and acquisition of humanitarian products from local retailers, transportation from store(s) to Wesco's Miami warehouse, and both onsite deliveries and local humanitarian product acquisition in Jamaica.

"The dedication shown by our teams was nothing short of extraordinary," said Rick Arsenault, Wesco Vice President and General Manager, Global Service Providers, Broadband and Wireless. "Employees from Wesco and Liberty Latin America worked tirelessly and at incredible speed to ensure critical materials reached those in need. Their commitment to helping communities recover from Hurricane Melissa reflects the very best of what we stand for."

Nicolas Duffau, VP, Procurement & Global Supply Chain for Liberty Latin America, commented, "Working collaboratively with the Wesco team, we mobilized immediate support to aid the communities most affected by Hurricane Melissa. We're proud to stand alongside our partners in accelerating recovery efforts and helping our communities in Jamaica rebuild even stronger than before."

Wesco would like to extend its deepest sympathies to all residents affected by Hurricane Melissa, as well as gratitude to the leaders and business partners that made this a priority. These efforts would not have been possible without their dedication and support. Thoughts and support continue to be with the people and communities of this region as they rebuild.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500 company with approximately $22 billion in annual sales in 2024 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, educational institutions, government agencies, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands BTC, Flow, Liberty, and Más Móvil. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony, and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects more than 30 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "LILA" (Class A) and "LILAK" (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol "LILAB" (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.

