Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQFF | ISIN: CA26780B1067 | Ticker-Symbol: OA5
Stuttgart
17.07.25 | 07:38
2,780 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DYNACOR GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DYNACOR GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9603,00017:30
2,9603,00017:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2025 13:36 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dynacor Group Inc.: Dynacor Group Reports Record Sales of $30.8 Million for June 2025 and Record Cumulative Sales of $159.7 Million

MONTREAL, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX-DNG) ("Dynacor" or the "Corporation"), today announced unaudited record gold sales of $30.8 million in June and record quarterly sales of $79.7 million. All figures are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Monthly Highlights

  • Gold sales reached a record of $30.8 million (C$42.2 million1) in June 2025, compared to $18.7 million (C$25.6 million) in June 2024.

  • The increase in sales of $12.1 million or +64.7% versus June 2024 is due to higher sales price (+50.8%) and an increase in volume (+13.9%).

  • In June, the selling price of gold averaged $3,348 per ounce, compared to $2,313 per ounce, a 44.7% increase over June 2024.

April 2024-June 2025 Monthly Sales

Year To Date Highlights

  • Record cumulative gold sales of $159.7 million at the end of June 2025, compared to $135.1 million for the same period of 2024, a $24.6 million increase or +18.2%.

  • In 2025, the selling price of gold averaged $3,074 per ounce, compared to $2,196 per ounce in 2024, a 40.0% increase.

  • With an expected stronger second half of the year, the Corporation is on target to meet its annual sales guidance of between $345 and $375 million.

Going forward, the Corporation will publish its sales figures as part of its quarterly financial results disclosure only.

About Dynacor

Dynacor Group is an industrial ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on fully and part-formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru. The Corporation plans to expand to West Africa and within Latin America.

The premium paid by luxury jewellers for Dynacor's PX Impact® gold goes to Fidamar Foundation, an NGO that mainly invests in health and education projects for artisanal mining communities in Peru. Visit www.dynacor.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Contact:

For more information, please contact:

Ruth Hanna
Director, Investor Relations
T: 514-393-9000 #236
E: investors@dynacor.com
Website: https://dynacor.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Bettina Filippone
T: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
E: bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com
Website: www.renmarkfinancial.com

1 Sales are converted using the average monthly exchange rate.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98d7db98-e03e-4bfd-a89a-3ac143f854c8.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.