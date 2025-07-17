Dynacor Group Inc.: Dynacor Group Reports Record Sales of $30.8 Million for June 2025 and Record Cumulative Sales of $159.7 Million

MONTREAL, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX-DNG) ("Dynacor" or the "Corporation"), today announced unaudited record gold sales of $30.8 million in June and record quarterly sales of $79.7 million. All figures are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Monthly Highlights

Gold sales reached a record of $30.8 million (C$42.2 million 1 ) in June 2025, compared to $18.7 million (C$25.6 million) in June 2024.





) in June 2025, compared to $18.7 million (C$25.6 million) in June 2024. The increase in sales of $12.1 million or +64.7% versus June 2024 is due to higher sales price (+50.8%) and an increase in volume (+13.9%).





In June, the selling price of gold averaged $3,348 per ounce, compared to $2,313 per ounce, a 44.7% increase over June 2024.





Year To Date Highlights

Record cumulative gold sales of $159.7 million at the end of June 2025, compared to $135.1 million for the same period of 2024, a $24.6 million increase or +18.2%.





In 2025, the selling price of gold averaged $3,074 per ounce, compared to $2,196 per ounce in 2024, a 40.0% increase.





With an expected stronger second half of the year, the Corporation is on target to meet its annual sales guidance of between $345 and $375 million.



Going forward, the Corporation will publish its sales figures as part of its quarterly financial results disclosure only.

About Dynacor

Dynacor Group is an industrial ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on fully and part-formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru. The Corporation plans to expand to West Africa and within Latin America.

The premium paid by luxury jewellers for Dynacor's PX Impact® gold goes to Fidamar Foundation, an NGO that mainly invests in health and education projects for artisanal mining communities in Peru. Visit www.dynacor.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Contact:

For more information, please contact:

Ruth Hanna

Director, Investor Relations

T: 514-393-9000 #236

E: investors@dynacor.com

Website: https://dynacor.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filippone

T: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

E: bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com

Website: www.renmarkfinancial.com

1 Sales are converted using the average monthly exchange rate.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98d7db98-e03e-4bfd-a89a-3ac143f854c8.