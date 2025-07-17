Anzeige
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Result of AGM

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 17

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Thursday, 17 July 2025 all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

Resolutions

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes Cast

Votes

Withheld*

1. To receive the audited financial statements and the Report of the Directors for the year ended 31 March 2025.

7,975,685

99.92

6,651

0.08

7,982,336

667,777

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2025.

7,907,296

99.37

49,832

0.63

7,957,128

692,985

3. To re-elect Hamish Baillie as a Director of the Company.

7,938,961

99.52

38,387

0.48

7,977,348

672,765

4. To re-elect Geoff Hsu as a Director of the Company.

5,969,910

99.29

42,878

0.71

6,012,788

2,637,325

5.. To re-elect Dr Nicola Shepherd as a Director of the Company.

7,929,461

99.36

51,295

0.64

7,980,756

669,357

6. To re-elect Roger Yates as a Director of the Company.

7,937,295

99.50

40,053

0.50

7,977,348

672,765

7. To elect Julie Tankard as a Director of the Company.

7,932,765

99.40

47,991

0.60

7,980,756

669,357

8. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration.

6,884,315

99.71

20,273

0.29

6,904,588

1,745,525

9. To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company.

7,940,791

99.47

42,610

0.53

7,983,401

666,712

10#. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities.

7,923,509

99.29

56,443

0.71

7,979,952

670,161

11#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company.

7,969,302

99.86

11,324

0.14

7,980,626

669,487

12#. (Subject to court approval) to reduce the share capital of the Company by cancelling the entire amount standing to the credit of the share premium account and the capital redemption reserve to create a new distributable reserve.

7,968,939

99.83

13,582

0.17

7,982,521

667,592

13#. To authorise the Directors to hold General Meetings (excluding AGMs) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

7,935,239

99.55

35,629

0.45

7,970,868

679,245

14. That the Company should continue as an investment trust for a further period of five years.

6,624,050

76.68

2,014,787

23.32

8,638,837

11,276

# designates a Special Resolution

* Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair have been included in the "For" total.

At 6.30pm on 15 July 2025 the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 25,368,360.

The voting figures will shortly be made available on the Company's website at www.biotechgt.com

In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. In addition, resolutions 9 to 13 will be filed at Companies House.

Statement from the Board

All resolutions proposed at the AGM were duly passed. The majority received votes in favour exceeding 99%, while Resolution 14, approving the continuation of the Company as an investment trust for a further five years, secured 77% support.

In accordance with Provision 4 of the UK and AIC Corporate Governance Codes, when 20% or more of votes are cast against the board recommendation for a resolution, the Company is required to explain what actions it intends to take to consult shareholders in order to understand the reasons behind the result.

Ahead of the Annual General Meeting, the Board proactively engaged with major shareholders and was encouraged to learn that the majority expressed support for the Company's continuation. The Board was recently made aware of concerns raised by a dissenting shareholder. The Board will engage further with them and remains committed to constructive dialogue with all shareholders. Further updates will be shared in due course.

17 July 2025

For further information please contact:

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary

020 3709 8734


