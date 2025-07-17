Acculon Energy Selects Rockwell Automation and Circulor To Advance Supply Chain Transparency and Compliance in Battery Manufacturing

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Rockwell Automation, in collaboration with its partner Circulor, a leading supply chain traceability provider, recently announced that it has been selected by Acculon Energy, a U.S.-based manufacturer of advanced battery systems, to deliver next-generation battery energy storage solutions.

As demand for energy storage grows to support the shift to clean, reliable power, the pressure is rising for manufacturers to provide greater transparency and accountability in their supply chains. By 2030, the global demand for lithium-ion batteries is expected to increase more than five times, according to the International Energy Agency.

This rapid growth has made it critical for battery manufacturers to trace critical minerals and reduce environmental impact, especially as new regulations, including the European Union Battery Regulation and its digital battery passport requirements, begin to take effect.

In response, Acculon will integrate Circulor's proven traceability solution and Rockwell's digital transformation expertise to track the origin and journey of key materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite, as well as the embedded carbon emissions, throughout the battery lifecycle. These solutions will be deployed at Acculon's facility in Ohio and will also support the creation of digital battery passports for a variety of commercial and industrial battery applications.

"Acculon Energy is thrilled to partner with Circulor and Rockwell as we advance our commitment to responsible energy storage innovation," says Andrew Thomas, president of Acculon Energy. "Europe is an important export market for Acculon, and working with the best-in-class for traceability is an important step in our entry. Beyond Europe, we aim to give our global customers visibility into the resiliency of the sodium and lithium supply base we've put together."

The collaboration underscores the importance of embedding traceability from the earliest stages of cell selection through to prototyping and production. This level of transparency will enable Acculon and its customers to meet upcoming compliance deadlines and respond to growing consumer and regulatory demands for responsibly sourced products.

"As the demand for battery energy storage accelerates, so too does the need for accountability in how these systems are built," says Douglas Johnson-Poensgen, founder and chief executive officer, Circulor. "We're proud to work with Acculon Energy and Rockwell Automation to prove that transparent, traceable and responsible supply chains are not only possible, but essential to the future of sustainable energy."

"Rockwell Automation is proud to support innovative manufacturers like Acculon Energy as they embrace digital transformation," said James Glasson, vice president, Rockwell Automation. "By connecting intelligent manufacturing systems with trusted traceability data, we're helping Acculon scale with confidence and compliance in mind."

The combined capabilities of Rockwell, Circulor and Acculon Energy will help deliver meaningful benefits for consumers of energy storage products navigating increasingly complex market expectations. This teamwork sets a new benchmark for supply chain integrity, product transparency and sustainability in the battery energy storage industry.

