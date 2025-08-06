

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025 as it continues to outperform on its productivity and margin targets.



For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings of $8.89 to $9.29 per share and adjusted earnings of $9.80 to $10.20 per share on sales of about $8.2 percent, with organic sales between a decline of 2 percent and growth of 1 percent.



Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $8.23 to $9.23 per share and adjusted earnings of $9.20 to $10.20 per share on sales of about $8.1 percent, with organic sales between a decline of 4 percent and growth of 2 percent.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $9.87 per share on revenue decline of 1.57 percent to $8.14 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Rockwell is also investing over $2 billion in our plants, talent, and digital infrastructure over the next five years.



