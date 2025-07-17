Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that Madhur Aggarwal has been named as the new Executive Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Management (CPM), in the Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG) Division

Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG, said: "Madhur's commitment to customer-driven innovation and his expertise and success in leading businesses to seize untapped growth are a perfect match to lead the evolution of our Corporate Performance Management business. Madhur will accelerate our mission to deliver expert solutions that empower CFOs to make informed strategic decisions, meet regulatory demands and drive sustainable business. I am delighted to welcome Madhur to Wolters Kluwer."

Aggarwal brings with him a wealth of global leadership experience and a proven track record of driving innovation and growth across technology and enterprise software businesses. His career spans senior executive roles at industry-leading organizations, including SAP, Pearson, and most recently, EcoVadis, where he served as Chief Product Officer and General Manager of Solutions. Aggarwal is known for his strategic vision, customer-centric mindset, and ability to scale high-impact solutions across global markets.

Madhur Aggarwal said, "This is an incredibly exciting time to lead Wolters Kluwer CPM. In today's environment, CFOs are at the center of value creation while managing risk for their organizations. Technological innovation and advancements, including agentic AI, have the potential to support them in this evolving role. Together, we will empower future-focused CFOs to free capacity from operational tasks and drive profitable growth with solutions that support customers' needs across business performance, transformation, and strategic risk management."

Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance Management (CPM) business unit is part of the Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG) division. This division is the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, ESG, Corporate Performance Management and Audit and Assurance. Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions, driving transformation, performance and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250717302860/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Tara Schumacher

Director, External Communications

Corporate Performance ESG

Wolters Kluwer

tara.schumacher@wolterskluwer.com