Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.12 per share. The Company will pay this third quarter 2025 dividend on August 27, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 13, 2025.

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a safer, cleaner, more efficient and electrified world. Through its broad portfolio of mission-critical sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 18,000 employees and global operations in 14 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

