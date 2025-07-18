Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P0W9 | ISIN: US9345502036 | Ticker-Symbol: WA4
Tradegate
16.07.25 | 15:40
26,230 Euro
-1,28 % -0,340
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,63027,29017.07.
26,83027,11017.07.
PR Newswire
18.07.2025 02:06 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Warner Music Latina: MYKE TOWERS RELEASES ISLAND BOYZ, HIS MOST PERSONAL AND VISIONARY ALBUM

A 23-track project that captures the artist's Caribbean essence and marks a new creative chapter

MIAMI, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Myke Towers presents IslandBoyz, an album that doesn't aim to fit into any mold, but rather to create its own language. With 23 tracks blending reggaetón, dancehall, dembow, Latin R&B, and afrobeats, this project reaffirms his command over global urban sound and offers a deeper look into an artist in full reinvention.

Myke Towers - ISLAND BOYZ

Island Boyz centers his island roots-not just as a Puerto Rican, but as a Caribbean creator with a broad outlook and a fearless approach to risk. From the introspection of "Expectativas," to the radio-driven power of "Soleao" featuring Quevedo-currently the #1 Latin song on Spanish radio to tracks like "No Hay Break" with Omah Lay or "NoQuiere Flores" with GabitoBallesteros, the project connects a wide range of influences without losing cohesion.

"TengoCelos," included in the Island Boyz tracklist, is the album's focus single and is expected to be one of the biggest radio hits of the coming months.

"I wanted it to sound like where I'm from, but also like what I'm living right now. Island Boyz is the realest thing I've done to date," said MykeTowers about the creative process behind the album.

The lineup of collaborators-Quevedo, De La Ghetto, Gabito Ballesteros, ManuelTurizo, OmahLay, Ludmilla, DFZM, and iZaak-was not the result of formulas, but of artistic chemistry that amplifies the album's vision.

With IslandBoyz, Myke isn't chasing easy hits. He's aiming for longevity, authenticity, and sonic depth. The production, storytelling, and intention behind each track make this album a solid body of work that marks a turning point in his career.

TRACKLIST:

  1. LA DESPEDIDA ft. DFZM

  2. JETSKO

  3. SUNBLOCK

  4. EL GISTRO

  5. SURFERITA ft. IZAAK

  6. ME HACES FALTA

  7. NO HAY BREAK ft. OMAH LAY

  8. TENGO CELOS

  9. EXPECTATIVAS

  10. DE GYM

  11. SOLEAO ft. QUEVEDO

  12. BUCHANNANS 18

  13. MAR ABIERTO

  14. POR UN QLO ASÍ

  15. SEÑORA ft. MANUEL TURIZO

  16. RICA BEBÉ ft. DE LA GHETTO

  17. SE REVELÓ

  18. NO QUIERE FLORES ft. GABITO BALLESTEROS

  19. FREAKY ft. LUDMILLA

  20. PIÑA COLADA / LAS PALMAS

  21. 100 COPAS

  22. MONÓTONO

  23. ISLA

Media Contact:
Charly Perez
charly.perez@warnermusic.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733594/ALBUM_3.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/myke-towers-releases-island-boyz-his-most-personal-and-visionary-album-302508345.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.