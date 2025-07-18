

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that its fourth-quarter total iron ore production slightly increased to 70.34 million tonnes from 69.21 million tonnes in the prior year.



Western Australia Iron Ore or WAIO production for the fourth quarter was 68.35 million tonnes up from 68.17 million tonnes in the previous year.



Total WAIO production for the quarter increased to 77.48 million tonnes from 76.77 million tonnes in the previous year on a 100 percent basis.



The company said that iron ore production was reported on a wet tonnes basis.



Iron ore production for fiscal year 2026 is expected to increase to between 258 million tonnes and 269 million tonnes.



Copper production for the fourth quarter was 516,200 tonnes up from 504,800 tonnes last year.



Copper production for fiscal year 2026 is expected to be between 1.800 million tonnes and 2.000 million tonnes reflecting planned lower grade in Chile.



