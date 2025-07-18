Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - Clara Technologies Corp. (CSE: CLTE) (FSE: 4BH) (WKN: A3E4MS) ("Clara" or the "Company"), an innovator in enterprise-level AI solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic update to its flagship product Sales Buddi, a mobile-first AI sales coaching app now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Following strong early adoption and positive user feedback from its launch, including approximately 500 downloads within the first few weeks of launch, despite no formal marketing initiatives, Clara intends to implement a 5-day free trial period for new users beginning Monday, July 21, 2025. This initiative is designed to increase accessibility and allow prospective users to experience the platform's full value prior to subscribing.

As part of this growth-focused strategy, Clara will also reduce the app's monthly subscription price from $50 to $25 USD, effective on the same date. The revised pricing is designed to support broader adoption among individual sales professionals and accelerate community growth.

These decisions reflect the Company's long-term focus on recurring revenue through software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscriptions and building a loyal user base within the Sales Buddi platform.

About Sales Buddi

Sales Buddi is a mobile AI sales coach designed to support sales professionals with real-time strategy, mindset coaching, and post-meeting follow-up planning. Users complete an onboarding process to identify their sales personality, which helps customize their experience within the app. Once active, the platform provides actionable coaching, follow-up prompts, and motivational support tailored to each user's style.

For more information, visit www.salesbuddi.com.

About Clara Technologies Corp

Clara Technologies Corp is a forward-thinking enterprise technology company developing AI tools to optimize business performance. Its flagship platform Sales Buddi is designed to transform how companies approach sales training, operational intelligence, and employee development.

For more information about Clara Technologies Corp and Sales Buddi, visit https://claratech.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively,

"forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this press release except as otherwise required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

