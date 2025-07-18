

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Gulf Air have entered into an agreement for the purchase of 12 787 Dreamliner jets, with an option to acquire six additional aircraft. Once the deal is finalized, the airline's firm order book will include 14 of the advanced widebody jets. The agreement is also expected to support approximately 30,000 jobs throughout the United States.



From its first DC-3 in 1961, Gulf Air has taken delivery of 37 Boeing airplanes, including the 787 jets currently in its fleet, Boeing said in a statement.



