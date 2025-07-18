

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Current account from the euro area and producer prices from Germany are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's producer price data for June. Economists forecast producer prices to fall 1.3 percent year-on-year in June, following a 1.2 percent drop in May.



At 3.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to release euro area current account data for May. The current account surplus is forecast to increase to EUR 34.8 billion from EUR 19.8 billion in the previous month.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area construction output data for May. Production had increased 1.65 percent in April.



In the meantime, current account data is due from Italy.



