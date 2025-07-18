

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clariant AG (CLZNY.PK, CLZNF.PK), a Swiss speciality chemical company, announced that on 16 July 2025, it received a legal claim from LyondellBasell at the Amsterdam court, alongside three other companies. The claim seeks approximately 1.6 billion euros in damages, alleging violations of competition law in the ethylene purchasing market-a matter previously sanctioned by the European Commission in July 2020.



Clariant firmly denies the allegations and intends to vigorously defend its position, citing economic evidence that the conduct had no market impact.



