

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday



The Australian dollar rose to 1.7860 against the euro and 96.74 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7876 and 96.46, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.6511 and 0.8944 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6498 and 0.8926, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.76 against the euro, 98.00 against the yen, 0.66 against the greenback and 0.90 against the loonie.



