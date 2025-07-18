

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday



The NZ dollar rose to a 4-day high of 1.0916 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0933.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro, the kiwi advanced to 2-day highs of 0.5964, 88.61 and 1.9502, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.07 against the aussie, 0.60 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen and 1.92 against the euro.



