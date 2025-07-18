Today, July 18, 2025, Telia Company AB disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Bredband2 i Skandinavien AB.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Bredband2 i Skandinavien AB (BRE2, ISIN code SE0000648669, order book ID 34627) shall be given observation status.

