Telia Company AB: Telia Company AB has obtained all necessary approvals from authorities for the recommended cash offer to the shareholders of Bredband2 i Skandinavien AB

On July 18, 2025, Telia Company AB [1] ("Telia") announced a recommended public offer to the shareholders of Bredband2 i Skandinavien AB ("Bredband2") to tender all shares in Bredband2 to Telia (the "Offer"). Telia has today received competition approval from the Swedish Competition Authority (Sw. Konkurrensverket) and has therefore received all necessary approvals from authorities for the Offer, which means that this condition for completion of the Offer has now been satisfied.

Telia has today received competition approval from the Swedish Competition Authority regarding the potential transaction as a result of the Offer. Telia has therefore received all necessary approvals from authorities for the Offer and acquisition of Bredband2. As a result, completion of the Offer is no longer conditional upon receipt of all necessary regulatory, governmental or similar clearances, approvals, decisions and other actions from authorities or similar, including from competition authorities. Accordingly, this condition for completion of the Offer has been satisfied. All other conditions for completion of the Offer remain applicable as set forth in the offer document made public on August 29, 2025.

The acceptance period for the Offer commenced on September 1, 2025 and ends on January 30, 2026 at 15.00 CET. Settlement for the shares in Bredband2 tendered in the Offer will be initiated as soon as Telia announces that the conditions for completion of the Offer have been fulfilled, or if Telia otherwise decides to complete the Offer. Provided that such announcement takes place no later than February 2, 2026, settlement is expected to be initiated on or around February 6, 2026.

Telia has reserved the right to shorten the acceptance period and bring forward the settlement date as well as to extend the acceptance period and postpone the settlement date to the extent permissible under applicable laws and regulations. Any such change of the acceptance period or settlement date will be announced by Telia by means of a press release in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Information about the Offer

Information about the Offer is made available at https://offer-to-connect.com/.

Administrative questions about the Offer

Please contact your bank or the nominee registered as holder of your shares.

Media

Telia

Tobias Gyhlénius

+46 (0) 771-77 58 30

The information in this announcement was submitted for publication by Telia in accordance with the Stock Market Self-Regulation Committee's Takeover rules for certain trading platforms on December 22, 2025 at 9.00 p.m. (CET).

For more information, contact Tobias Gyhlénius, Telia Company's press office on +46 (0)771 77 58 30

