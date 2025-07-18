

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to 2-day lows of 172.89 against the euro, 199.75 against the pound and against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 172.43, 199.39 and 184.90, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to 148.84 and 108.35 from Thursday's closing quotes of 148.85 and 108.08, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 174.00 against the euro, 200.00 against the pound, 186.00 against the franc, 149.00 against the greenback and 109.00 against the loonie.



