Mitteilung der IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.:

Iute Group expands digital payment services in Southeast Europe

Subsidiary IutePay receives EMI license in North MacedoniaIute Group, a leading European personal finance group, announces that its wholly owned North Macedonian subsidiary, Iute Pay DOOEL Skopje, has received an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from the Central Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia.

Receiving the EMI license marks a significant milestone in Iute Group's strategic development in Southeast Europe, enabling the company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...