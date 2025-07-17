Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 899376 | ISIN: US5147661046 | Ticker-Symbol: LDE
Frankfurt
18.07.25 | 08:10
6,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIFECORE BIOMEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIFECORE BIOMEDICAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4506,75010:26
6,4506,75010:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2025 22:12 Uhr
7 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc.: Lifecore Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CHASKA, Minn., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) ("Lifecore") a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO"), today announced that on July 11, 2025, the Lifecore compensation committee approved grants under Lifecore's Equity Inducement Plan, as amended (the "Inducement Plan") of restricted stock unit ("RSU") awards with respect to an aggregate of 6,338 shares of its common stock and stock options for an aggregate of 29,575 shares of common stock to three newly hired employees. The awards will be granted on July 11, 2025, or the first day of employment, whichever is later, pursuant to offer letters between Lifecore and each employee, and as a material inducement to each employee joining Lifecore.

The RSU awards and stock options were approved by Lifecore's compensation committee and were granted as inducement equity awards in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) under the Inducement Plan.

The RSUs will vest and be settled on the third anniversary of the grant date, subject to continued employment. The stock options have an exercise price equal to Fair Market Value (as defined in the Inducement Plan) on the grant date and will vest as to one-third of the shares on the first anniversary of the grant date and as to 1/36th of the shares on each monthly grant date thereafter, subject to continued employment. The stock options have a seven-year term. Each of the RSU and stock option awards is governed by an award agreement and the Inducement Plan.

About Lifecore Biomedical
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore's website at www.lifecore.com.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information:
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
Vida Strategic Partners
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com

Tim Brons (Media)
Vida Strategic Partners
415-675-7402
tbrons@vidasp.com

Ryan D. Lake (CFO)
Lifecore Biomedical
952-368-6244
ryan.lake@lifecore.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.