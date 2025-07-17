Anzeige
Freitag, 18.07.2025

WKN: A2QATA | ISIN: CA65118M1032 | Ticker-Symbol: PI8
Frankfurt
18.07.25 | 08:03
Newcore Gold Ltd.: Newcore Gold Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to report the voting results from its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Shareholders held on July 17, 2025. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated June 13, 2025.

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at seven and the following incumbent directors were re-elected as directors for the ensuing year: Douglas B. Forster, Blayne Johnson, Luke Alexander, Omaya Elguindi, Ryan King, George Salamis and Michael Vint. The shareholders also re-approved the Company's long term incentive plan and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors. A total of 122,797,979 common shares were voted, representing 48.38% of the Company's total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

About Newcore Gold Ltd.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold Project located in Ghana, Africa's largest gold producer(1). Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 15% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi's 248 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana's prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several multi-million-ounce gold deposits, including the Chirano mine 50 kilometres to the north. Newcore's vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.
(1) Source: Production volumes for 2024 as sourced from the World Gold Council.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Newcore Gold Ltd.

Luke Alexander
President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Mal Karwowska | Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
+1 604 484 4399
info@newcoregold.com
www.newcoregold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
