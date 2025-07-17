The Becker Milk Company Limited: 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Becker Milk Company Limited (the "Company") (TSX-BEK.B) is pleased to report the results for the year ended April 30, 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues for the year ended April 30, 2025, were $2,992,082 compared to $3,045,648 for the same period in 2024;

The non-IFRS financial measure Net Operating Income for the year was $2,386,854 compared to $2,375,060 in 2024;

Net income for the year was $1.57 per share, compared to net income of $0.07 per share in 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenue for the year ended April 30, 2025, improved $53,566 compared to the year ended April 30, 2024, a result of both higher property revenue and finance income.

Year ended April 30 2025

2024

Property revenue $2,834,413 $2,792,736 Finance income 157,669 252,912 Total revenues $2,992,082 $3,045,648 Net income attributable to common and special shareholders $2,847,590 $124,478 Average common and special shares outstanding 1,808,360 1,808,360 Income per share $1.57 $0.07

Components of the $2,723,112 improvement in net income for the year ended April 30, 2025 compared to the year ended April 30, 2024 were:

Changes in Net Income - Year ended April 30, 2025 compared to year ended April 30, 2024 Provision for environmental liability Increase in the favourable fair value adjustment 3,231,103 Decrease in current taxes 47,805 Increase in net operating income 11,794 Increase in administrative expenses (10,010) Increase in loss on disposal (27,883) Decrease in finance income (95,243) Increase in deferred tax charges (434,454) Increase in net income $2,723,112

The increase in the favourable fair value adjustment to investment properties was the result of a downward adjustment in investment property capitalization rates during year ended April 30, 2025, as compared to the year ended April 30, 2024.

Non-IFRS financial measures

Net operating income

The non-IFRS financial measure Net Operating Income for the year ended April 30, 2025 was $2,386,854, a $11,794 increase compared with the previous year. This increase was primarily the result of improved property revenue related to higher recovery of operating costs from tenants.

Year ended April 30 2025 2024 Property revenue $2,834,413 $2,792,736 Property operating expenses (447,559) (417,676) Net operating income $2,386,854 $2,375,060

Funds from operations and Adjusted funds from operations

For the year ended April 30, 2025 the Company recorded Adjusted funds from operations of $705,034 ($0.39 per share) compared to $920,029 ($0.51 per share) in 2024.

Year ended April 30 2025 2024 Net income $2,847,590 $124,478 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Adjustment to fair value of investment properties (2,243,218) 987,885 Gain on sale of investment properties 25,761 (2,122) Tax on gains from sale of property 27,311 27,755 Deferred income taxes 284,372 (150,082) Funds from operations 941,816 987,914 Deduct non-operating items: Sustaining capital expenditures (236,782) (67,885) Adjusted funds from operations $705,034 $920,029 Adjusted funds from operations per share $0.39 $0.51

STRATEGIC REVIEW

The Board of Directors continually evaluates strategic directions for the Company and has engaged in discussions with potential acquirers. While the Company has engaged in some discussions within the last year, none of those discussions are active at this time. The Company continues to review its strategic alternatives and will update the market as appropriate, and as required.

The Company's annual financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2025, along with the Management's Discussion and Analysis will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca .

Readers are cautioned that although the terms "Net Operating Income", and "Funds From Operations" are commonly used to measure, compare and explain the operating and financial performance of Canadian real estate companies and such terms are defined in the Management's Discussion and Analysis, such terms are not recognized terms under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles. Such terms do not necessarily have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by the other publicly traded entities.

For the Board of Directors

G.W.J. Pottow, President

Tel: 416-698-2591