Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZ63 | ISIN: BMG0702P1086 | Ticker-Symbol: 6BW
Tradegate
18.07.25 | 09:02
2,960 Euro
-1,50 % -0,045
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BW ENERGY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BW ENERGY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9652,98010:32
2,9853,00010:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2025 07:06 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BW Energy Limited: Second quarter 2025 operational update

Second quarter 2025 operational update

BW Energy will publish its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025 on 1 August 2025. Today, the company provides preliminary operational figures.

Net production attributable to BW Energy was 2.9 million barrels of oil (mmbbls) in the second quarter 2025, equivalent to 32.3 thousand barrels of oil per day (kbopd), from the Dussafu license in Gabon (73.5% working interest) and the Golfinho field in Brazil (100% working interest).

Q2 2025Q1 2025Q2 2024
Production (mmbbls)2.93.22.1
Dussafu 2.4 2.6 1.4
Golfinho 0.5 0.7 0.7
Production (kbopd)32.336.023.6
Dussafu26.628.715.6
Golfinho5.77.38.0
Net volume sold (mmbbls)2.83.71.9
Dussafu1 2.3 3.2 0.9
Golfinho 0.5 0.5 1
1incl. Domestic market obligations (DMO)0.070.070.03
1incl. State profit oil0.300.320.17
Quarter-end stock inventory (mmbbls)0.50.2
Dussafu -0.2 -0.4
Golfinho 0.7 0.6
Average realised price (USD) 66.774.883.8
Dussafu 66.2 74.8 81.1
Golfinho 69.1 75.0 86.4
Operational costs2 (USD per barrel)20.416.528.5
Dussafu 14.3 9.9 19.8
Golfinho 49.0 42.2 45.4


2) Operating costs exclude Royalties, Tariffs, Workovers, Domestic Market Obligation purchases, Production Sharing costs in Gabon, and incorporates the impact of IFRS 16 adjustments.

Reporting

BW Energy will publish its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025 on 1 August at 07:00 CEST. Management will host a webcast presentation later the same day at 14:00 CEST, followed by a live Q&A session. The webcast will be available at www.bwenergy.no.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Seland Simensen, VP Investor Relations BW Energy

+47 416 92 087, martin.simensen@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. In addition, BW Energy holds approximately 6.6% of the common shares in Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. and a 20% non-operating interest in the onshore Petroleum Exploration License 73 ("PEL 73") in Namibia. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 599 million barrels of oil equivalent at the start of 2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.