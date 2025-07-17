RE/MAX, LLC: Remax National Housing Report For June 2025

June Delivers Growth in Sales, Prices and Inventory

DENVER, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- June 2025 marked the fifth consecutive month of increased home sales across the 50 metro areas surveyed. Sales activity in June edged up 1.3% from May 2025 and rose 5.7% compared to June of last year.

Inventory continued to grow as well. The number of homes for sale increased 3.9% month over month and rose 30.1% year over year. The Median Sales Price reached $440,000 - up 2.8% over May and 2.1% higher than June 2024.

New listings dipped 12.8% from May - the biggest monthly decline since December's 24.5% - but finished 1.4% above June 2024. It was the 16th straight month of year-over-year growth in new listings.

"On a national basis, the market continues to be resilient with more homes, more movement, and more opportunity, which is good news," said RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. CEO Erik Carlson. "Buyers are finding more options, and sellers are seeing demand. This market is giving people the opportunity to make confident moves."

Chicago had the highest number of sales in June 2025, jumping 12.9% from June 2024. REMAX Premier Broker Mike Opyd said, "Many buyers and sellers in the Chicago market have finally come to terms with today's housing landscape. This mental shift has allowed more sellers to put their properties on the market and buyers to jump in and try to buy before prices rise farther."

Other metrics of note:

Buyers paid an average of 99% of the asking price in June - the same as in May 2025 but below the 100% seen in June 2024.

Months' Supply of Inventory rose to 2.7 months, up slightly from the 2.5 in May and higher than the 2.1 months recorded last June.

Highlights and local market results for June include:

New Listings

In the 50 metro areas surveyed in June 2025, the number of newly listed homes was up 1.4% compared to June 2024, and down 12.8% compared to May 2025. The markets with the biggest increase in year-over-year new listings percentage were Fayetteville, AR at +24.9%, Las Vegas, NV at +18.7%, and Manchester, NH at +16.8%. The markets with the biggest year-over-year decrease in new listings percentage were Trenton, NJ at -25.2%, Philadelphia, PA at -24.0%, and Baltimore, MD at -21.1%.

New Listings:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Increase Market Jun 2025 Jun 2024 Year-over-Year %

Change Fayetteville, AR 1,356 1,086 +24.9 % Las Vegas, NV 4,649 3,915 +18.7 % Manchester, NH 585 501 +16.8 % Bozeman, MT 381 331 +15.1 % Providence, RI 1,958 1,704 +14.9 %

Closed Transactions

Of the 50 metro areas surveyed in June 2025, the overall number of home sales was up 5.7% compared to June 2024, and up 1.3% compared to May 2025. The markets with the biggest increase in year-over-year sales percentages were New Orleans, LA at +17.1%, Manchester, NH at +16.1%, followed by a tie between Anchorage, AK and Milwaukee, WI at +16.0%. The markets with the biggest decrease in year-over-year sales percentage were Miami, FL at -8.4%, Detroit, MI at -7.8%, and Fayetteville, AR at -5.0%.

Closed Transactions:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Increase Market Jun 2025 Jun 2024 Year-over-Year %

Change New Orleans, LA 1,111 949 +17.1 % Manchester, NH 482 415 +16.1 % Milwaukee, WI 1,678 1,446 +16.0 % Anchorage, AK 485 418 +16.0 % Des Moines, IA 1,181 1,031 +14.5 %

Median Sales Price - Median of 50 metro area prices

In June 2025, the median of all 50 metro area sales prices was $440,000, up 2.1% from June 2024, and up 2.8% compared to May 2025. The markets with the biggest year-over-year increase in median sales price were Cleveland, OH at +9.0%, Anchorage, AK at +8.5%, and Fayetteville, AR at +7.5%. The markets with the biggest year-over-year decrease in median sales price were Bozeman, MT at -7.7%, Tampa, FL at -3.8%, and Atlanta, GA at -3.4%.

Median Sales Price:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Increase Market Jun 2025 Jun 2024 Year-over-Year %

Change Cleveland, OH $274,648 $252,000 +9.0 % Anchorage, AK $434,000 $400,000 +8.5 % Fayetteville, AR $392,500 $365,000 +7.5 % Pittsburgh, PA $272,500 $255,000 +6.9 % Cincinnati, OH $320,000 $300,567 +6.5 %

Close-to-List Price Ratio - Average of 50 metro area prices

In June 2025, the average close-to-list price ratio of all 50 metro areas in the report was 99%, down from 100% in June 2024 and the same as May 2025. The close-to-list price ratio is calculated by the average value of the sales price divided by the list price for each transaction. When the number is above 100%, the home closed for more than the list price. If it's less than 100%, the home sold for less than the list price. The metro areas with the highest close-to-list price ratios were Hartford, CT at 105.3%, San Francisco, CA at 102.4%, and Manchester, NH at 102.2%. The metro areas with the lowest close-to-list price ratio were Miami, FL at 93.7%, Coeur d'Alene, ID at 96.3%, and New Orleans, LA at 96.5%.

Close-to-List Price Ratio:

5 Markets with the Highest Close-to-List Price Ratio Market Jun 2025 Jun 2024 Year-over-Year

Difference* Hartford, CT 105.3 % 105.2 % +0.0 pp San Francisco, CA 102.4 % 104.0 % -1.6 pp Manchester, NH 102.2 % 103.3 % -1.1 pp New York, NY 101.9 % 101.3 % +0.6 pp Trenton, NJ 101.7 % 105.2 % -3.5 pp *Difference displayed as change in percentage points

Months' Supply of Inventory - Average of 50 metro areas

The number of homes for sale in June 2025 was up 30.1% from June 2024, and up 3.9% from May 2025. Based on the rate of home sales in June 2025, the months' supply of inventory was 2.7, up from 2.1 from June 2024, and up from 2.5 from May 2025. In June 2025, the markets with the highest months' supply of inventory were Miami, FL at 7.4, Honolulu, HI at 5.9, and Bozeman, MT at 5.8. The markets with the lowest months' supply of inventory were a tie between Hartford CT and Manchester, NH at 1.0, followed by Milwaukee, WI at 1.1.

Months' Supply of Inventory:

5 Markets with the Highest Months' Supply of Inventory Market Jun 2025 Jun 2024 Year-over-Year %

Change Miami, FL 7.4 4.9 +48.8 % Honolulu, HI 5.9 2.2 +173.4 % Bozeman, MT 5.8 5.8 +0.3 % San Antonio, TX 5.4 4.5 +20.7 % Houston, TX 4.6 3.6 +28.6 %

About the REMAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 145,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. REMAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about REMAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about REMAX, please visit news.remax.com.

Report Details

The REMAX National Housing Report is distributed monthly on or about the 15th. The Report is based on MLS data for the stated month in 50 metropolitan areas, includes single-family residential property types, and is not annualized. For maximum representation, most of the largest metro areas in the country are represented, and an attempt is made to include at least one metro area in almost every state. Metro areas are defined by the Core Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs) established by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.

Definitions

Closed Transactions are the total number of closed residential transactions during the given month. Months Supply of Inventory is the total number of residential properties listed for sale at the end of the month (current inventory) divided by the number of sales contracts signed (pending listings) during the month. Where "pending" data is unavailable, an inferred pending status is calculated using closed transactions. Days on Market is the average number of days that pass from the time a property is listed until the property goes under contract. Median Sales Price for a metro area is the median sales price for closed transactions in that metro area. The nationwide Median Sales Price is calculated at the nationwide aggregate level using all sale prices from the included metro areas. The Close-to-List Price Ratio is the average value of the sales price divided by the list price for each closed transaction.

MLS data is provided by Seventy3, LLC, a RE/MAX Holdings company. While MLS data is believed to be reliable, it cannot be guaranteed. MLS data is constantly being updated, making any analysis a snapshot at a particular time. Every month, the previous period's data is updated to ensure accuracy over time. Raw data remains the intellectual property of each local MLS organization.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC