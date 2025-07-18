Husqvarna Group: Interim Report January - June 2025

STOCKHOLM, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Good organic growth with improved profitability

Second quarter 2025

Net sales decreased by 1% to SEK 15,277m (15,430). Changes in exchange rates impacted by -6%.

Sales increased organically by 5%.

Operating income was SEK 2,063m (1,899) and the operating margin was 13.5% (12.3).

Excluding items affecting comparability, the operating income increased by 7% to SEK 2,041m (1,906) and the operating margin was 13.4% (12.4).

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 2.76 (2.22) and earnings per share excluding items affecting comparability and after dilution amounted to SEK 2.73 (2.23).

Cash flow from operations and investments amounted to SEK 2,198m (3,459). Direct operating cash flow was SEK 2,357m (3,917).

Net debt decreased to SEK 12.3bn (15.6).

January - June 2025

Net sales decreased by 1% to SEK 29,981m (30,150). Changes in exchange rates impacted by -3%.

Sales increased organically by 2%.

Operating income was SEK 3,594m (3,830) and the operating margin was 12.0% (12.7).

Excluding items affecting comparability, the operating income amounted to SEK 3,602m (3,837) and the operating margin was 12.0% (12.7).

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 4.45 (4.53) and earnings per share excluding items affecting comparability and after dilution amounted to SEK 4.46 (4.54).

Cash flow from operations and investments amounted to SEK 2,102m (2,403). Direct operating cash flow was SEK 1,145m (2,303).

Significant event after the quarter

The Board of Directors of Husqvarna AB has appointed Glen Instone as the new CEO of Husqvarna Group, effective August 11, 2025.

"We remained focused on our strategic priorities and delivered strong performance during the quarter. Sales grew organically by 5% and we increased the operating income and margin across all divisions. For the Group the operating margin increased to 13.4% (12.4), excluding items affecting comparability.

The Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division delivered an organic sales growth of 5% with sustained strong demand for robotic mowers and handheld products across our consumer and professional markets. The robotic mower category grew by 15% where new Husqvarna Automower® NERA models and our expanded range of professional robotic mowers delivered particularly strong growth during the quarter.

Gardena Division's organic sales grew by 7%, with a significantly improved operating margin. This was driven by a strong growth in the watering category.

Organic sales for the Husqvarna Construction Division declined by 4%, with stable development in Europe while sales remained weak in North America. Through effective cost-saving measures, effects from a favorable product mix and enhanced efficiencies, the division successfully improved its operating income in the quarter.

Reduced net debt

We are actively working to strengthen cash flow through several initiatives, including continued inventory optimization as a key focus area. The direct operating cash flow amounted to SEK 2.4bn in the quarter and net debt was reduced by SEK 3.3bn compared to last year.

Focus on costs and operational efficiency

With an attractive product range and expanded distribution capacity, we are well positioned in the market. However, we continue to experience uncertainty in the global economy with geopolitical instability, concerns about trade tariffs, and significant currency fluctuations, which particularly impact the markets in North America.

We are addressing these challenges through price- and supply chain optimization. At the same time, we continue to deliver on our cost-saving measures with a focus on cash flow and increased operational efficiency.

Clear progress is being made toward our sustainability targets. We have already reached two out of our three Sustainovate goals, including a 55% reduction in CO 2 emissions and empowering 5.2 million people in making more sustainable choices.

Several strategic initiatives are already being implemented, including prioritizing high-potential professional segments and actively investing in areas that drive value creation. At the same time, we are taking steps to improve our operational efficiency, lower product costs, reduce complexity in the value chain and transition toward a more asset-light operating model."

Pavel Hajman, CEO

Webcast presentation and telephone conference

A webcast presentation of the Q2 report hosted by Pavel Hajman, CEO and Terry Burke, CFO will be held at 10:00 CET on July 18, 2025.

To view the presentation, please use the link:

https://husqvarnagroup.creo.se/93f156e2-f1e4-4cb2-a648-bf771bea3b5b

The dial-in to the telephone conference (to ask questions): +46 (0) 8 505 100 31 (Sweden) or +44 207 107 06 13 (UK)

Dates for Financial Reports 2025

October 21 Interim report for January- September 2025

Contacts

Terry Burke, CFO and Executive Vice President, Finance, IR & Communication

+46 8 738 90 00

Johan Andersson, Vice President, Investor Relations

+46 702 100 451

Husqvarna AB (publ), P.O. Box 7454, SE-103 92 Stockholm

Hälsingegatan 49, +46 8 738 90 00, www.husqvarnagroup.com

Reg. Nr: 556000-5331

NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: HUSQ A, HUSQ B

This report contains insider information that Husqvarna AB is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 07.00 CET on July 18, 2025.

SOURCE Husqvarna Group