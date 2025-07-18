Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A403UW | ISIN: SE0021921269 | Ticker-Symbol: SDV1
Tradegate
18.07.25 | 10:34
47,700 Euro
+12,74 % +5,390
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SAAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,74047,75510:35
47,71547,73010:35
PR Newswire
18.07.2025 07:52 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Saab Q2 2025 results: Accelerating growth and strengthening our market position

STOCKHOLM, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saab presents the results for January- June 2025.

"We are strengthening our market position and see a continued large interest in our products and solutions. Saab's sales growth is high and we continue to invest to build capacity and meet long-term strong demand from the defence sector. At the same time, we continue to deliver strong profitability," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO, Saab.

Key highlights Q2 2025

  • Order intake for the second quarter amounted to SEK 28,403m (39,574), driven by strong growth in small and medium-sized orders.
  • Sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 19,786m (15,170) and corresponded to an organic sales growth of 32% (21).
  • All business areas reported sales growth, with particularly strong growth in Dynamics of 73% in the quarter.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 2,831m (1,961) and corresponded to an EBITDA margin of 14.3% (12.9) in the quarter.
  • EBIT increased 49% and amounted to SEK 1,977m (1,331), corresponding to a margin of 10.0% (8.8). In the quarter, a non-recurring contribution of SEK 105m in the minority portfolio had a positive effect on EBIT.
  • Net income increased to SEK 1,536m (1,012) and earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.83 (1.85), an increase of 53%.
  • Operational cash flow amounted to SEK -1,136m (-2,251), and mainly reflected continued investments for capacity build-up.
  • Net liquidity position was SEK 690m (-2,354) at the end of the period.
  • Outlook for 2025: organic sales growth between 16-20%, compared to previous organic sales growth between 12-16%. Reiterating EBIT growth higher than the organic sales growth and positive operational cash flow for the full year.

Presentation of Saab's Q2 2025 results

Saab's President and CEO Micael Johansson and CFO Anna Wijkander will present the results.

Date: Friday 18 July at 10.00 a.m. (CEST).

You are welcome to watch the live webcast or dial in to the conference call. It is possible to submit questions over the conference call and from the webcast page.

Live webcast: www.saab.com/investors/webcast/q2-2025

Registration for conference call: www.saab.com/investors/conference-call-q2

The interim report, presentation material and webcast will be published on www.saab.com/investors.

Contacts
Mattias Rådström
Head of Media Relations
+46 (0)734 180 018
[email protected]

Merton Kaplan
Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0)734 182 071
[email protected]

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

The information is such that Saab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 18 July 2025 at 07.30 (CEST).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/saab/r/saab-q2-2025-results-accelerating-growth-and-strengthening-our-market-position,c4208459

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/183/4208459/3584829.pdf

Saab Q2 2025 results - Accelerating growth and strengthening our market position

https://news.cision.com/saab/i/micael-johansson-close-up,c3457120

Micael Johansson close-up

https://news.cision.com/saab/i/micael-johansson,c3457121

Micael Johansson

https://mb.cision.com/Public/183/4208459/8e58271853bd3497.pdf

Saab Q2 2025 results - press release

SOURCE Saab

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.