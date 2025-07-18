INVISIO AB: INVISIO Interim report January - June 2025

High levels of market activity continue

CEO's comment: "INVISIO continued to perform strongly during the second quarter as we recorded solid revenue inflow and order intake. We received a major order from a new European customer for our personal communication system equipped with the new world-leading INVISIO X7 in-ear headset. The investments into the product portfolio and organization that we have executed in recent years, along with strong market activity driven by large, upcoming increases in defense spending give us a solid platform for continued growth."

April-June 2025

Revenue: SEK 426.9m (552.7). Excluding radio order, SEK 399.4m (389.0)*

Gross profit: SEK 242.1m (257.4). Excluding radio order, SEK 239.0m (245.7)*

Gross margin: 56.7% (46.6). Excluding radio order, 59.8% (63.2)*

EBITDA: SEK 77.5m (115.0)

EBITDA margin: 18.2% (20.8)

Operating profit: SEK 60.2m (99.7)

Operating margin: 14.1% (18.0)

Profit for the period: SEK 31.4m (73.9)

Earnings per share: SEK 0.68 (1.62)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK -1.6m (-35.3)

Order intake: SEK 401.3m (245.2)

Order book: SEK 705.3m (719.4). Excluding radio order, SEK 667.4m (643.1)*

January-June 2025

Revenue: SEK 761.7m (860.9). Excluding radio order, SEK 734.2m (697.1)*

Gross profit: SEK 438.5m (445.4). Excluding radio order, SEK 435.5m (433.7)*

Gross margin: 57.6% (51.7). Excluding radio order, 59.3% (62.2)*

EBITDA: SEK 122.4m (180.3)

EBITDA margin: 16.1% (20.9)

Operating profit: SEK 87.8m (150.2)

Operating margin: 11.5% (17.4)

Profit for the period: SEK 55.9m (109.8)

Earnings per share: SEK 1.21 (2.41)

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 176.6m (-18.5)

Order intake: SEK 665.4m (918.3). Excluding radio order, SEK 665.4m (678.2)*

Order book: SEK 705.3m (719.4). Excluding radio order, SEK 667.4m (643.1)*





* Further information about the radio order is available in the press release published on March 12, 2024.

Important events in the quarter

INVISIO received a significant order, worth approximately SEK 145 million, for our personal communication system from a new European customer. Deliveries will be completed in 2025.

Important events after the quarter

INVISIO's board of directors updated the target for the company's operating margin. The new target is to achieve an average annual operating margin of at least 20 percent over time. Other financial targets remain unchanged.

