INVISIO AB: INVISIO updates its operating margin target

The INVISIO board of directors has today updated the financial target for the company's operating margin. The new target is to achieve an average annual operating margin of at least 20 percent over time. Other financial targets remain unchanged.

The updated target reflects an increasingly active market environment, in which future sales are expected to grow faster than the total cost base.

The previous target was an operating margin of more than 15 percent over time.

The board wishes to emphasize that the company's performance should be evaluated over an extended time frame, as defense-related operations are subject to significant volatility in both order intake and sales. As a result, individual quarterly and annual outcomes may deviate from the long-term trend.

INVISIO's financial targets are:

Growth

Achieve average revenue growth of at least 20 percent per year over time.

Profitability

Achieve an average operating margin (EBIT margin) of at least 20 percent per year over time.

Dividend

Pay an annual dividend corresponding to 25 to 50 percent of profit after tax over time.

