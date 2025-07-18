Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B7BR | ISIN: SE0001200015 | Ticker-Symbol: ICQ
Tradegate
18.07.25 | 09:59
33,450 Euro
-3,04 % -1,050
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INVISIO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVISIO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,65032,85011:46
32,70032,75011:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2025 08:00 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INVISIO AB: INVISIO updates its operating margin target

The INVISIO board of directors has today updated the financial target for the company's operating margin. The new target is to achieve an average annual operating margin of at least 20 percent over time. Other financial targets remain unchanged.

The updated target reflects an increasingly active market environment, in which future sales are expected to grow faster than the total cost base.

The previous target was an operating margin of more than 15 percent over time.

The board wishes to emphasize that the company's performance should be evaluated over an extended time frame, as defense-related operations are subject to significant volatility in both order intake and sales. As a result, individual quarterly and annual outcomes may deviate from the long-term trend.

INVISIO's financial targets are:

Growth
Achieve average revenue growth of at least 20 percent per year over time.

Profitability
Achieve an average operating margin (EBIT margin) of at least 20 percent per year over time.

Dividend
Pay an annual dividend corresponding to 25 to 50 percent of profit after tax over time.

Contacts:
Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO
Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO
Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | E-mail: mpn@invisio.com

This information is information that INVISIO AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-18 08:00 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.