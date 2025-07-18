Vattenfall AB: Vattenfall - interim report, January-June 2025

Financial highlights, January-June 2025

Net sales decreased by 8% (6% excluding currency effects) to SEK 118,513 million (128,509)

Underlying operating profit increased 4% to SEK 15,316 million (14,750)

Operating profit of SEK 14,434 million (32,615)

Profit for the period of SEK 10,828 million (26,244)

Financial highlights, April-June 2025

Net sales decreased by 3% to SEK 50,553 million (52,010). Excluding currency effects, net sales increased by 1%.

Underlying operating profit increased 69% to SEK 6,814 million (4,030)

Operating profit of SEK 6,067 million (11,860)

Profit for the period of SEK 4,867 million (9,365)

Business highlights, April-June 2025

Vattenfall is investing over SEK 600 million in the hydropower plant Harsprånget, increasing the capacity of the power plant

The Muir Mhòr offshore wind farm has been granted consent for its onshore infrastructure

Vattenfall has been appointed by the City of Hamburg to be a partner in launching the city's new public charging network for electric vehicles

Two new partnerships to optimise battery storage in the Netherlands and Germany

Vattenfall is working intensively to actualise new nuclear power at Ringhals on the Värö Peninsula

