Vattenfall AB: Vattenfall - interim report, January-June 2025

Financial highlights, January-June 2025

  • Net sales decreased by 8% (6% excluding currency effects) to SEK 118,513 million (128,509)
  • Underlying operating profit increased 4% to SEK 15,316 million (14,750)
  • Operating profit of SEK 14,434 million (32,615)
  • Profit for the period of SEK 10,828 million (26,244)

Financial highlights, April-June 2025

  • Net sales decreased by 3% to SEK 50,553 million (52,010). Excluding currency effects, net sales increased by 1%.
  • Underlying operating profit increased 69% to SEK 6,814 million (4,030)
  • Operating profit of SEK 6,067 million (11,860)
  • Profit for the period of SEK 4,867 million (9,365)

Business highlights, April-June 2025

  • Vattenfall is investing over SEK 600 million in the hydropower plant Harsprånget, increasing the capacity of the power plant
  • The Muir Mhòr offshore wind farm has been granted consent for its onshore infrastructure
  • Vattenfall has been appointed by the City of Hamburg to be a partner in launching the city's new public charging network for electric vehicles
  • Two new partnerships to optimise battery storage in the Netherlands and Germany
  • Vattenfall is working intensively to actualise new nuclear power at Ringhals on the Värö Peninsula

The complete interim report and presentation images can be found at group.vattenfall.com.

At a live studio audiocast at 09.30 CEST, Vattenfall's President and CEO Anna Borg and CFO Kerstin Ahlfont will present the results together with Head of Strategic Development Andreas Regnell.

The audiocast can be found at Vattenfall Jan-June 2025

To join by telephone, please dial one of the numbers a few minutes before the broadcast starts:

+46 8 505 218 52 (Sweden)

+44 20 3321 5273 (UK)

Telephone conference ID: 888 612 108#

This information is such that Vattenfall AB is required to make public in accordance with the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08.00 CEST on July 18 2025.

For more information, contact:

Johan Sahlqvist, Head of Group Control & Investor Relations +46 72 226 40 51 johan.sahlqvist@vattenfall.com

Johan Sennerö, Media Relations Officer +46 73 046 40 45 johan.senneroe@vattenfall.com

Vattenfall Press Office +46 87 39 50 10 press@vattenfall.com


