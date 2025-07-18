Anzeige
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc
Frankfurt
18.07.25 | 09:59
3,740 Euro
+1,08 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.07.2025 10:18 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 18

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

18 July 2025

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Monday, 30 June 2025, which was announced on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the half year ended 30 June 2025.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the UK Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the half year ended 30 June 2025, expected to be on or after Wednesday, 20 August 2025.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP 0203 008 4913

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


© 2025 PR Newswire
