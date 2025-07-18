Svedbergs Group AB: Half year report 2025, January - June

"We are growing organically, and we believe that we are continuing to gain market share - a clear reflection of the strength of our business model, our brands, and our operational discipline. With increased profitability and strong cash flow, we are taking the next step on our growth journey."

Second quarter

Net sales amounted to SEK 570.5 million (562.4), an increase of 1.4 percent. Organic growth was 5.0 percent

EBITA amounted to SEK 83.4 million (75.7), corresponding to a margin of 14.6 percent (13.5)

EBIT amounted to SEK 79.9 million (71.8), corresponding to a margin of 14.0 percent (12.8)

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 69.3 million (53.5)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.97 (0.76)

Free cash flow amounted to SEK 72.2 million (111.5)

First half year

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,166.8 million (1,134.1), an increase of 2.9 percent. Organic growth was 4.3 percent

EBITA amounted to SEK 177.0 million (159.4), corresponding to a margin of 15.2 percent (14.1)

EBIT amounted to SEK 169.8 million (151.3), corresponding to a margin of 14.6 percent (13.3)

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 140.7 million (120.7)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.96 (1.80)

Free cash flow amounted to SEK 123.1 million (53.3)

Financial data Apr-Jun 2025 Apr-Jun 2024 Jan-Jun 2025 Jan-Jun 2024 R12 Jul-Jun Jan-Dec 2024 Net Sales, SEK m 570.5 562.4 1,166.8 1,134.1 2,216.4 2,183.7 EBITDA, SEK m 101.0 91.3 212.4 190.9 396.3 374.8 EBITDA-margin, % 17.7 16.2 18.2 16.8 17.9 17.2 EBITA, SEK m 83.4 75.7 177.0 159.4 329.8 312.2 EBITA-margin, % 14.6 13.5 15.2 14.1 14.9 14.3 EBIT, SEK m 79.9 71.8 169.8 151.3 314.7 296.2 EBIT-margin, % 14.0 12.8 14.6 13.3 14.2 13.6 Net profit, SEK m 51.3 40.4 103.7 90.6 181.2 168.1 Earnings per share, SEK 0.97 0.76 1.96 1.80 3.42 3.25 Free cash flow, SEK m 72.2 111.5 123.1 53.3 228.2 158.4

CEO comments

Continued profitable growth

Svedbergs Group continues its positive journey. In the second quarter of 2025, we achieved 5 percent organic growth, which, in the perspective of the market situation affected by the geopolitical world situation, shows the strength of our business model and our market position. All segments, with the exception of Cassøe, showed positive organic growth-clear evidence of the Group's broad ability to generate growth even in a challenging market environment. We believe we are continuing to gain market share.

Net sales amounted to SEK 571 million (562), with an improved EBITA of SEK 83 million (76), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 14.6 percent (13.5). Our free cash flow was positive during the quarter, further strengthening our financial position and providing us with strategic flexibility going forward.

Overall, the quarter demonstrates that our decentralized model and operational focus within our brand companies are delivering. The gross margin improved by nearly three percentage points, as a result of operational efficiency, successful price adjustments, and an improved product mix.

Positive development across multiple segments

During the quarter, we saw strong sales performance in our key markets: the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden, which together account for 86% of total revenue. Across all markets, we continue to work closely with our local organizations to tailor our offering and strengthen our market presence.

Roper Rhodes continues to strengthen its position, once again delivering stable growth and improved profitability. We believe the company is continuing to gain market share. With strengthened sales efforts and ongoing product development, we are positioning ourselves for further growth in the UK market.

The Svedbergs segment is continuously working to improve operations, and we are seeing positive effects from these initiatives in its operational performance. We will maintain a strong focus on development and efficiency going forward. During the quarter, we were pleased to welcome Martina Axell as the new CEO of Svedbergs.

At Thebalux, investments are progressing according to plan. The installation of new machinery in Veghel is now in full swing, and we are continuously refining and streamlining production in both Biddinghuizen and Veghel. These efforts will enable increased capacity and shorter lead times. In parallel, we are working intensively on launching a new furniture series in the mid- to high-end segment of the Dutch market.

Cassøe experienced weaker sales during the quarter due to softer demand. We are also pleased to welcome a new CEO for Cassøe, Jørn Strange Lykke, who assumed the role on July 1.

Macro Design continues to perform well, achieving an EBITA margin exceeding 16 percent in a challenging market, driven by focused sales efforts and efficient operations.

Strategic focus

With a clear strategic direction, strong financial stability, and a dedicated team, we continue to build Svedbergs Group for a sustainable future with profitable growth at the centre. Our decentralized business model, where strong brand companies operate close to their markets, provides both resilience and adaptability in a changing world. In the coming quarters, we will intensify our efforts to enhance service levels and strengthen customer value-through continued product development, further advancement of our digital tools, and increased efficiency in internal processes.

Our sustainability efforts

During the quarter, we have taken several important steps to reduce our climate impact and strengthen our circular offering. The work on Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) continues across the Group, and new initiatives have been launched to increase transparency around the climate impact of our products. We also continue to collaborate closely with our strategic suppliers to ensure they have clear reduction plans in place and can provide reliable climate data.

Several concrete actions have been implemented in production and product development, with a particular focus on material efficiency and increased use of recycled materials. These efforts contribute to reducing emissions not only from our own operations and transport but also across the entire product lifecycle. We view the progress positively and will continue to push forward in line with our climate goals.

Outlook

We continue to operate in a challenging macroeconomic environment, where geopolitical tensions and cautious consumer behaviour are affecting investment appetite. While the effects have so far been manageable, we anticipate that the prevailing uncertainty will continue to impact the market and recovery. Nevertheless, the underlying demand for our products-both in renovation and new construction-remains a positive driver.

Overall, we are strongly positioned with a solid balance sheet, improved profitability, and a clearly defined strategy. Our decentralized business model-combined with broad geographic reach and presence across multiple sales channels-continues to be one of our key competitive advantages.

About us

Svedbergs Group is a long-term investor in Europe's strongest independent companies that design, manufacture and market sustainable bathroom products and services.

We are growing through organic growth and acquisitions that complement and strengthen our group through new product categories, geographic spread and new knowledge in marketing, innovation and sustainability.

We create value by sharing each company's unique expertise with the rest of the group, and we care about maintaining the entrepreneurial drive and commitment of the companies. We call this cooperation without confusion.

