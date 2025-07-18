

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's construction output decreased in May after recovering in the previous month, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Friday.



Construction production fell 1.4 percent monthly in May, reversing a 2.8 percent increase in April.



Meanwhile, the yearly growth in construction output eased to 3.9 percent in May from 6.5 percent a month ago.



On an unadjusted basis, construction production rose only 0.3 percent annually in May versus a 4.6 percent growth in the prior month.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News