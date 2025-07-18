

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order creating a new classification of non-career federal workers, known as 'Schedule G' employees, to help implement his Administration's policies.



The Order amends Civil Service Rule VI to fill an existing gap in federal employee classifications by creating a new type of hire, Schedule G, for employees who engage in policy-making or policy-advocating work.



Schedule G positions will be non-career positions, meaning incumbents will generally be expected to leave when the President who appointed them leaves office. Schedule G will not apply to career positions or career employees.



The White House announced that Schedule G employees will be hired to help faithfully implement the President's policy agenda.



Congress has recognized that some Federal positions, due to their confidential, policy-determining, policy-making, or policy-advocating character, should be exempt from the career-employee protections that make it difficult to remove corrupt or poor performing workers.



In April, President Trump created a new Federal employee category, Schedule Policy/Career, to enhance accountability for career Federal employees in policy-related roles.



