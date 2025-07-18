Datum der Anmeldung:
15.07.2025
Aktenzeichen:
B3-69/25
Unternehmen:
Honeywell International Inc., Charlotte (USA); Erwerb aller Anteile an und alleiniger Kontrolle über den Geschäftsbereich Katalysatortechnologie von Johnson Matthey PLC, London (UK)
Produktmärkte:
Adsorptionsmittel, Katalysatoren
