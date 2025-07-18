

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.18 billion, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $0.83 billion, or $0.62 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Truist Financial Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 billion or $0.91 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 397.0% to $4.99 billion from -$1.68 billion last year.



Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.18 Bln. vs. $0.83 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $4.99 Bln vs. -$1.68 Bln last year.



