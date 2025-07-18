

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government has designated The Resistance Front (TRF), which was behind the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack in India, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist.?



TRF, a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba front and proxy, claimed responsibility for the April 22 attack which killed 26 civilians. This was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks conducted by LeT. TRF has also claimed responsibility for several attacks against Indian security forces, including most recently in 2024.



These actions taken by the Department of State demonstrates the Trump Administration's commitment to protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Trump's call for justice for the Pahalgam attack, the Department of State said.



