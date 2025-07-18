

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a Bill cutting $9 billion in foreign aid and public media funds by a thin majority, in what is seen as another legislative win for the Trump administration.



With two Republican lawmakers voting against the package, the Bill was approved by a 216-213 vote.



The House debated on the major slash made by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) until after midnight Thursday.



The spending cuts package, which passed the Senate a day earlier by a 51-48 vote, will now go to President Donald Trump's table to be signed into law.



Nearly $8 billion will be clawed back from congressionally approved federal funding for foreign aid programs as part of the White House's efforts to dismantle the USAID, while $1.1 billion will be taken away from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds NPR and PBS.



'We're going to downsize the scope of government. Government is too large. It does too many things, and it does almost nothing well. We believe in a limited government that's accountable and efficient and effective for the people, and we're going to continue to demonstrate that through our actions here on the floor,' House Speaker Mike Johnson said after the bill cleared the House.



