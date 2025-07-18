

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $187 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $200 million, or $1.49 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



