

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Friday with investors mostly focusing on earnings and other corporate news, in addition to closely following the developments on the trade front, and digesting regional economic data.



The benchmark DAX, which climbed to 22,496.19 earlier in the session, was down 22.50 points or 0.09% at 24,344.97 a little while ago.



Siemens Energy is down by about 1.4%. Fresenius, Fresenius Medical Care, Heidelberg Materials, Vonovia, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens Healthineers and Merck are down 0.3 to 1%.



Salzgitter AG shares are tanking more than 17% after the steel company cut its full-year guidance in the wake of a weak second quarter.



Henkel is rising 1.35%. Zalando, Infineon Technologies, Deutsche Post, Brenntag, RWE and Symrise are up 0.4 to 1%.



BASF is up nearly 1% after it signed a 10-year natural gas supply agreement with Equinor.



Data from Destatis showed Germany's producer prices declined for the fourth straight month in June on lower energy prices. The producer price index dropped 1.3% year-on-year in June, faster than the 1.2% fall in May. This was the fourth consecutive decrease.



Month-on-month, producer prices were up 0.1% in June.



Excluding energy prices, producer prices were 1.3% higher than in the same period last year.



Eurozone construction output declined at the fastest pace in nearly two-and-a-half years in May after recovering sharply in the previous month, first estimates from Eurostat revealed.



Production in construction declined 1.7% on a monthly basis in May, reversing an upwardly revised 4.3% growth in April. Moreover, this was the quickest downturn since December 2022, when output had fallen 2.2%.



Year-on-year, the growth in construction output moderated to 2.9% from 4.7% in April.



Construction output in the EU27 declined 1.3% monthly, while it grew 2.7% annually in May.



