

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, integrated payments company American Express Co. (AXP) reaffirmed its earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025, based on its strong performance year to date.



For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $15.00 to $15.50 per share on revenue growth of 8 to 10 percent.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $15.22 per share on revenue growth of 8.09 percent to $71.28 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



