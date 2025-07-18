

BIRMINGHAM (ALABAMA) (dpa-AFX) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $534 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $477 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Regions Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $538 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $1.905 billion from $1.731 billion last year.



Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $534 Mln. vs. $477 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $1.905 Bln vs. $1.731 Bln last year.



