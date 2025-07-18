

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The European currencies strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The euro rose to a 9-day high of 0.9341 against the Swiss franc and a 2-day high of 173.11 against the yen, from early lows of 0.9326 and 172.35, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the euro advanced to 2-day highs of 1.1648 and 1.5983 from early lows of 1.1612 and 1.5954, respectively.



The euro edged up to 0.8665 against the pound, from an early low of 0.8648.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.94 against the franc, 174.00 against the yen, 1.17 against the greenback, 1.61 against the loonie and 0.87 against the pound.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News