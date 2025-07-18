

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - Thursday at the United Nations, U.S. Department of State Director for Korean and Mongolian Affairs Seth Bailey briefed UN member states on the first Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT) report, which focuses on unlawful military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.



Bailey detailed evidence of North Korea's arms and materiel transfers to Russia, Russia's transfer of military technology to North Korea, and Russia's training of North Korean troops in Russia.



Bailey reiterated the United States' policy of the complete denuclearization of North Korea, and said Washington is determined to hold it accountable for its UN sanctions violations. He noted the MSMT aims to continue publishing timely, globally relevant, and fact-based reports on North Korea's UN sanctions violations across a range of topics.



The MSMT, a mechanism established to monitor and report violations and evasions of United Nations sanctions on North Korea, was launched in 2024 after Russia vetoed the renewal of the UN 1718 Committee Panel of Experts mandate, which previously served this function. The MSMT is comprised of 11 countries: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



