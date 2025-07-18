

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections.



Eleven people from ten states have gotten sick with the same strain of Salmonella that has been linked to frozen sprouted beans. Four people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported, according to CDC.



Chetak LLC Group recalled Deep brand frozen sprouted moong (mung) beans and frozen sprouted moth (mat) beans on July 16.



CDC warned consumers not to eat any recalled Deep brand frozen sprouted beans, but throw them away or return them to the point of purchase.



CDC urged businesses not to sell or serve recalled frozen sprouted beans.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News