Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) (the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Winning Media LLC. ("Winning Medial") to provide, among other things, digital marketing services to the Company (the "Services").

Winning Media, a full spectrum digital marketing agency, has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness as well as to broaden the awareness of the Company within the investment community via digital marketing services which includes online advertising, SMS and email marketing and digital podcasts. The agreement is effective July 16, 2025 and has an initial term of three months. In connection with the Services, Winning Media will be paid installments of $33,000USD per month plus applicable taxes while the agreement remains in force. Either party may terminate the agreement at any time during the term without further amounts due. Winning Media has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange in providing its Services. Neither Winning Media nor its principals have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Corporation or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Winning Media is based out of Houston, Texas and brings over 20 years of experience in the online advertising industry.

The Company granted stock options pursuant to its stock option plan to directors and executives of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 720,000 common shares in the Company. The options were granted on July 17, 2025 and are exercisable at a price of $0.42 per share for a period of four years from the date of grant. The options vest over a period of two years, with 50% vesting on each of July 17, 2026 and July 17, 2027. The options, and the shares issuable upon exercise, will be subject to applicable securities and regulatory laws. After granting these stock options there will be a total of 7,345,000 options outstanding under the stock option plan.

As recently announced July-Name-Change-final.pdf , the Company is in the process of rebranding to 01 Quantum Inc. Follow us on our blog at: https://blog.01com.com/wp/ for more information on our plans and rebranding.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "feel", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the ability to advance the Company's PQC technologies, the market adoption of such technologies and the impact of quantum computing on the digital economy. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

