Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) (the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, announces the signing of a strategic alliance agreement, dated July 29, 2025, with a pioneering quantum-native crypto foundation to develop a series of quantum-safe cryptocurrencies.

The project is expected to commence immediately. The official launch of the foundation will be announced this fall. Further updates along with the quantum-resistant token and wallet availability date will be provided as development milestones are achieved. 01 Communique will be compensated through a mix of development fees, a percentage of proceeds from token sale, and a percentage share in the quantum-safe tokens issued by the foundation.

The crypto foundation, recently founded under the presidency of Antanas Guoga (Tony G), core purpose is development and launch of quantum-resistant solutions protecting blockchain-based digital assets.

Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Communique, commented, "With the recent announcement of our rebranding to 01 Quantum Inc., this partnership not only affirms our focus on the quantum sector but also represents a major milestone for the company. Protecting the cryptocurrency market from Q-Day is a priority, though it is just one of many technologies facing quantum-related risks.

This agreement sets a new benchmark for security in cryptocurrencies by addressing this emerging threat directly. By integrating our patent-pending technologies, we will develop and deploy a quantum-safe token purpose-built for the post-quantum era. Our mission is to secure digital infrastructure in advance of emerging risks, and this collaboration reinforces that commitment within progressive blockchain ecosystems such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), etc."

Antanas Guoga (Tony G), President of the foundation, commented, "As a major shareholder of and strategic advisor for Sol Strategies Inc., a company providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain infrastructure, I'm deeply concerned about the quantum threat facing digital assets. Major technology companies have already begun transitioning to quantum-resistant solutions, and the crypto industry must not fall behind. With the rise of publicly listed crypto treasury companies, it is critical that we act now to protect the broader digital asset market.

Quantum computing continues to advance rapidly, and our approach to security must evolve alongside it. This partnership with 01 Quantum is both essential and strategic by integrating quantum-safe encryption directly into an existing blockchain which sets a powerful precedent for resilience. Through innovation and collaboration, we are helping to futureproof the crypto ecosystem and ensure it remains secure and viable in the post-quantum era."

The Quantum Threat is real

As quantum computing development advances, the potential impact on traditional cryptographic systems is becoming increasingly important. Cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, and SOL, etc. which rely on exposed public keys during transactions, may now be susceptible to future quantum-based attacks capable of extracting their digital signatures. While quantum attacks on public-key cryptography have not as yet surfaced publicly, their potential is a growing concern with the potential arrival of Q-Day a term used in quantum computing and cybersecurity to mark the moment when quantum computers have the potential to break current encryption.

Harvesting cryptographic data today with the intent to decrypt it at a later date should quantum capabilities become accessible, is a practice known as "harvest now, decrypt later." This elevates the urgency of adopting quantum-resilient solutions should such attacks become feasible. Since 2022, 01 Communique has focused on post-quantum security through R&D and practical deployment, supported by its growing portfolio of patent-pending technologies. The Company remains committed to proactively addressing these emerging risks and helping to shape secure digital infrastructure for the post-quantum computing era.

01 Communique to Develop Quantum-Safe Tokens with the new crypto foundation

The foundation has engaged 01 Communique as its Subject Matter Expert (SME) in building a series of quantum-safe tokens designed to run natively on existing blockchains such as BTC, ETH, and SOL. The foundation will build essential infrastructure for a post-quantum crypto ecosystem which includes a secure wallet, quantum-safe wrapped versions of major digital assets such as BTC, ETH, SOL, etc., quantum-resistant stablecoin infrastructure, developer tools for decentralized applications, and a native utility token.

This will be powered by 01 Communique's latest patent-pending technology (US #63/832787), which leverages zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) mechanisms to bypass data-size limitations inherent to legacy chains, enabling secure integration of quantum-safe encryption. The collaboration will integrate IronCAP, the Company's post-quantum cryptography technology, into a quantum-safe token running on an existing blockchain such as BTC, ETH, and SOL designed to resist emerging quantum-based cyber threats. Designed to meet the future head-on, the first quantum-resistant token will offer a fully integrated suite of commercial-grade components including a software wallet, desktop API, and API compatibility for third-party wallets, ensuring seamless onboarding by crypto exchanges. Having the ability to run on existing blockchains enjoys the best of both worlds whereby the reliability of an existing reputable chain is retained while at the same time protecting against the security threat from quantum computers.

